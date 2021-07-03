Arab coalition forces shoot down Houthi drone, targets Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: On Saturday, the Houthi militants in Yemen had attacked Saudi Arabia once again. The Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed an explosives-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) aimed at Khamis Mushait.

Earlier on Friday, the Saudi Arabian Air Defence shot down a drone targeting the city, launched by the militants and backed by Iran. The militants are continuously launching attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Houthi militant’s unending attacks against civilian populations and civilian facilities as a case of terrorism.

Also Read; Full dose of vaccine gives 98% protection from death due to Covid: Reveals new study

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, till now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.