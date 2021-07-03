Expo 2020 Dubai: Organizers announced details of the entry tickets

Dubai: The Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. Expo 2020 Dubai, themed ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ will be the first world exposition to be held in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

On Thursday, the organizers of the event had announced the details of the entry tickets. A single-entry ticket will cost Dh95. Multiple entry passes that offer unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days will cost Dh 195. Season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months of Expo 2020, are priced at Dh495. Visitors under 18 years of age, people aged 60 years and above, students holding a valid student ID from any academic institution in the world and ‘people of determination’ will enter free at any time, with the accompanying person also getting a 50% discount on the entry tickets.

The ticket sale will begin from 18 July, 2021. Tickets can be purchased from expo2020dubai.com.