Exports during April-June rise to 95 billion USD, Piyush Goyal

Exports increased to USD 95 billion in the second quarter of this year as a result of the robust growth in sectors such as engineering, rice, oil meals, and marine products, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

He told reporters that merchandise exports were USD 82 billion in April-June 2018-19 and USD 90 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020-21.

Exports totaled USD 51 billion in the June quarter of 2020-21.

Exports increased by 47% to USD 32 billion last month.

‘The April-June quarter saw the highest ever merchandise exports in a quarter in India’s history,’ Goyal said.

He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of USD 400 billion exports in this fiscal year.