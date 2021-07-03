Heatwave abates, IMD predicts a drop in temperature

New Delhi: On Saturday, India’s Meteorological Department (IMD) declared that the heatwave conditions in the plains in northwest India have abated, adding that there will not be a heatwave in the region for the next five days.

‘As predicted, heatwave conditions have abated from the plains of northwest India with the occurrence of only isolated heat waves over Haryana and Delhi yesterday. Yesterday, fairly widespread rainfall has occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and adjoining parts of west Uttar Pradesh due to a western disturbance bringing respite from the prevailing heatwave conditions,’ IMD tweeted on Friday about heavy rains that slashed Delhi and its surrounding areas.

?As predicted, Heat Wave conditions has abated from the plains of Northwest India with occurrence of only isolated heat wave over Haryana yesterday. Yesterday, Fairly widespread rainfall has occurred over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 3, 2021

In addition, the weather department stated that on Saturday, maximum temperatures will likely fall by 3-4 degrees Celsius over plains in northwest India. ‘No significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heatwave conditions are likely over the region during the next five days,’ it said.

?Maximum Temperatures over the plains of Northwest India are likely to fall by 3-4°C today and no significant change is likely thereafter. Subsequently, no heat wave conditions are likely over the region during next 5 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 3, 2021

IMD had previously issued a heatwave alert for July 1 and 2.

Residents of the national capital and nearby areas got some much-needed relief on Friday evening after a week of soaring temperatures as rain led to a 12-degree drop in temperature in the city, IMD officials said. Nevertheless, the daytime temperature remained high, causing Delhi to experience its fourth straight heatwave. At the Safdarjung weather station, regarded as the city’s benchmark, the maximum temperature was 41 degrees Celsius.

IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius in the plains. A ‘severe’ heatwave occurs when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or above the normal temperature.