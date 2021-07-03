Maoists attack mining area, torch four vehicles

Bilaspur: An iron ore mine site was attacked and four vehicles engaged in road construction work were torched by armed Maoist rebels in Chhote Dongar area in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh on Saturday. Two men working at the site reportedly went missing following the incident.

‘As per the preliminary information, the Naxals set ablaze at least four vehicles engaged in the road construction work and two operators were reported to be missing,’ Narayanpur superintendent of police said. An encounter is going on between the ultras and police who reached the spot after getting information.

Also Read: ‘Grow beard’: Taliban imposes new strict laws

As per officials, production has not commenced yet at the mine, which has been allotted to Jayaswal Neco Industries Limited (JNIL).