‘Our friends in Opposition are still in quarantine’: UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that nobody can defeat BJP in the assembly election to be held next year. He also said that the win in Panchayat elections is the result of the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The senior BJP leader said this in a day-long conclave on the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election held by India TV.

‘Our friends in Opposition are still in home quarantine, unable to digest the truth that people’s support is with BJP. There isn’t an iota of doubt that BJP will win the Uttar Pradesh election. No alliance can defeat BJP in next year polls, just like 2017 and 2019,’ said Yogi Adityanath.

‘Playing politics on the scene of dead bodies floating in the rivers was a bad message to send. During these times it would only cause panic. Rahul Gandhi Saying that deaths due to Covid are being under-reported was an irresponsible thing to do. One can’t hide these details, it creates only panic,’ said the UP CM as a reply to criticism raised by Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, BJP has secured 65 out of 75 district panchayat chairperson seats in the state.