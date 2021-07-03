Pushkar Singh Dhami to be third Chief Minister of Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand BJP parliamentary party elected Pushkar Singh Dhami as the next chief minister of Uttarakhand on Saturday, a day after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned. Approximately 57 BJP MLAs from the state met today at the party headquarters in Dehradun to elect the next chief minister of the state, which is set to hold elections next year.

According to sources, the 45-year-old MLA from the Khatima constituency of the Udham Singh Nagar district has never held a ministerial position in the state cabinet. The two-term MLA has a great following among the young, having served as the state head of the BJP youth wing. Pushkar Singh Dhami is a lawyer by profession.

Pushkar Dhami is also said to be close to Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the current governor of Maharashtra, who was also the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for a brief while. He was an Officer on Special Duty to former CM Singh. Dhami is also said to be close to Rajnath Singh, the defence minister.