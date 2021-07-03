Restrictions eased: Cinema halls, multiplexes, gyms and stadiums to reopen.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh state government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions in the state. As per the new order, all cinema halls, multiplexes, gymnasiums and sports stadiums across Uttar Pradesh will be allowed to reopen from 7 am to 9 pm five days a week at 50% capacity from July 5.

‘With the Covid-19 situation coming under control, multiplexes, cinema halls, sports stadiums and gymnasiums can open from Monday, July 5, in strict compliance with protocols. The pandemic has severely affected the business of cinema hall operators,’ tweeted Chief Minister’s Office.

The state government has also altered the night curfew timings. The new timings now being from 9 pm to 7 am. However, the weekend lockdown from 9 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday will continue in Uttar Pradesh.