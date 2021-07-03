State government extends Covid curfew

Agartala: The coronavirus curfew imposed in Agartala and eight other urban local bodies of Tripura was extended by the state government till July 9. The curfew will be from 2 pm to 5 am. The state government has lifted the night curfew in the villages from 6 pm to 5 am.

‘The COVID curfew will remain in force in the jurisdiction of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and eight other ULBs till July 9,’ the notification issued by Chief Secretary Kumar Alok said. Besides Agartala, the restrictions have also been imposed in the municipal councils of Ranirbazar, Udaipur, Kailashahar, Dharanagar, Khowai, Belonia, and Nagar panchayats of Jirani and Panisagar.

As per the new guidelines issued, all shopping malls, market complexes, movie theatres, multiplexes, gymnasiums, swimming pools, salons and bars will remain closed at all times. The ban on social, political, religious, academic, or other gatherings will continue. A maximum of 20 participants will be only allowed for essential government meetings.

In case of emergency or for essential purposes, vehicles can operate between 5 am to 2 pm. There shall be a complete ban on the movement of individuals between 2 pm to 5 am.