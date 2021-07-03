UP Zila Panchayat chairperson election: BJP secures landslide victory

Lucknow: The ruling party in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a landslide victory in the Zila Panchayat chairperson election held in the state. BJP has won 65 out of 75 districts in the state. Samajwadi Party won only 6 and other parties won 4 seats.

Also Read: State government extends Covid curfew

Earlier on Tuesday, chairpersons of 22 zila panchayats in 22 districts were elected unopposed. In this, BJP won 21 seats and Samajwadi Party won one. The districts where zila panchayat chairpersons won unopposed are Saharanpur, Bahraich, Etawah, Chitrakoot, Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Moradabad, Lalitpur, Jhansi, Banda, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Mau, Varanasi, Pilibhit and Shahjahanpur.