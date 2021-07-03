Xiaomi announces Mi 11 Ultra limited quantity sale in India

New Delhi: You may now get the costliest smartphone from Xiaomi. After months of anticipation, the firm is now ready to begin selling its flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra, in India.

The premium smartphone was released in the nation in April of this year, along with the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro. Despite the introduction, the smartphone did not go on sale owing to the country’s lockdown status. Xiaomi has now revealed that the Mi 11 Ultra would be available for purchase in India very shortly. The firm announced the sale of its most expensive smartphone on Twitter.

?? #UltraIsHere ?? Yes, the #Superphone is coming to #India. ? Mi Super-fans, you can be a part of the 1st #SuperFan limited quantity sale in 2 ways. ?? Know all about it here: https://t.co/03wphvHj4K RT & spread the word. ? #Mi11Ultra #1DXOCamera pic.twitter.com/Fmn9B1P4ld — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) July 1, 2021

Registration for the ‘Superphone’ is now open. The firm also stated that the smartphone would only be available in limited quantities, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want one. The sale date has not yet been announced by Xiaomi, although it is likely to begin sometime next week. The firm has also specified two ways in which consumers may obtain the Mi 11 Ultra.

Customers may acquire the Mi 11 Ultra in two ways: by spending money or by taking part in a challenge.

The first choice:

Customers would need to acquire a Rs 1,999 gift card from Xiaomi in order to purchase the smartphone using cash. Buyers will have assured access to the Mi 11 Ultra’s limited quantity offer. On the day of the sale, purchasers of the card will be given an F-code. The F-code will show in the customer’s Mi account and will be valid for 24 hours.

The company also states that Rs 1,999 would be removed from the smartphone’s final purchase. Other perks of the gift card include free screen replacement, Mi ultra apparel, and mode.

The second choice:

Participating in the challenge is the second option to gain entry to the limited quantity offer. The challenge winners will get a wildcard entry. Xiaomi will hold three extreme challenges, with the winner receiving early access to the Mi 11 Ultra sale.

The first challenge, which requires participants to answer a question, has already been released by the firm. The question is—- ‘What makes you a Superfan?’. Participants must use the hashtag given on the company’s website to submit their comments on social media. In the following days, the firm will announce challenges 2 and 3.

The winner of this challenge will get the first dibs on the sale.

To remind you, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra costs Rs 69,999. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor powers the smartphone. The Mi 11 Ultra features a 6.81-inch WQHD+ primary display with a 1440×3200 pixel resolution. In addition, the smartphone has a 1.1-inch secondary display on the back screen. The primary display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and is covered by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top.