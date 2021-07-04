7 people killed in attacks by gunmen

Abuja: At least 7 people were killed in Nigeria in gunmen attacks. The armed men suspected to be bandits had attacked Chikun, Kajuru and Giwa areas of Kaduna state in the African country on Saturday.

As per reports, the gunmen kidnapped four civilians from Chikun area and later killed them. 2 civilians were killed in another attack in the Kajuru area and 1 was killed in Giwa area. This was confirmed by Samuel Aruwan, state’s commissioner for internal security and home affairs.

The northern part of the country has witnessed continuous attacks by armed groups including bandits leading to deaths and kidnappings. There have also been recurring incidents of cattle rustling and armed banditry in the region.