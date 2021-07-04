Chinese system better than western electoral democracy: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has stated that the China’s one-party dictatorship is a unique model of government which is an alternative to Western electoral democracies.

Khan made the remarks in Islamabad as part of the Chinese Communist Party’s centennial celebrations on Thursday. ‘Until recently, we had been persuaded that Western democracy was the greatest way for countries to progress. However, the CPC established a new system, and they have outperformed all Western electoral democracies in terms of emphasising merit in society,’ Pakistan PM said.

Khan claims that a society can only prosper, if it has institutions in place to keep the governing class accountable and ensure meritocracy. In addition to complimenting Beijing’s governance structure, Khan reiterated Pakistan’s support for Beijing’s actions in the Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

‘Our interaction with Chinese officials, that version of what is happening in Xinjiang is completely different to the version of what we hear from the Western media and the Western governments,’ Imran Khan said on Thursday.

Despite substantial proof of China’s genocide of Uyghurs in Xinjiang, Pakistan has stated that it trusts Beijing’s version of events when it comes to the region’s treatment of minorities. Because of Islamabad’s ‘extraordinary closeness and relationship with Beijing,’ the Pakistan Prime Minister, who portrays himself as a defender of Islam or a fighter against Islamophobia, has turned a blind eye to Chinese atrocities against Muslim minority.