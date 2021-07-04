Delhi government orders closure of two markets for violating Covid-19 guidelines

New Delhi: As markets in East Delhi, including Laxmi Nagar, were shut down, now Punjabi Basti and Janata market in Nangloi are closed for failing to follow Covid-19 measures, the media reported. In an order issued by Sub Divisional Magistrate (Punjabi Bagh) Shalesh Kumar, he stated that since the general public and shopkeepers are not following coronavirus protocols, these markets are being closed for two days.

‘Amid the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19 pandemic and considering gross violation of existing health protocol under Covid appropriate behavior in these markets, the Sub Divisional Magistrate, Punjabi Bagh under DDMA Act, 2005, do hereby order for shutting down the entire market of Punjabi Basti and Janta Market, Nangloi from July 4 to 6,’ the order read.

The order states that necessary legal action will be taken against any shopkeeper who fails to follow the order.

Earlier this week, East Delhi markets were closed this week due to non-compliance with Covid-19 norms. However, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday (July 2) allowed the reopening of the Laxmi Nagar market with a few conditions from Saturday. They asked officials to set up a mobile testing van in the area and to organize COVID-19 vaccination drives for shopkeepers and vendors. The DDMA made its decision after receiving written assurances from the market associations, Chamber of Trade and Industry, and shopkeepers.

On April 19, the Delhi government imposed a complete lockdown that lasted until May 30. Since then, the national capital has been undergoing a gradual unlocking process.

In the last 24 hours, 86 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus infection, and five deaths were reported. The death toll in the city has risen to 24,988, according to the latest health bulletin.