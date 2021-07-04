Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes heroin worth Rs 879 crore

Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 300 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 879 crore rupees from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). The DRI officials also arrested one person identified as Prabhjot Singh in relation to this.

The drug was smuggled from Afghanistan via Iran and was in the name of Prabhjot Singh. Singh was importing gypsum stone and talcum powder via Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust for the last year. The drug declared as gypsum stone and talcum powder was supposed to be sent to Punjab.

The Mumbai Customs and DRI had seized heroin worth around Rs 1,000 crore from a cargo container at the JNPT in August last year.