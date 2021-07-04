Drone attack alert: CIA warns Tamil Nadu, Kerala

Chennai: In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Central Intelligence agencies (CIA) are on high alert following the twin drone attack on the Air Force’s technical airport in Jammu on June 27 that damaged the airport and injured a couple of soldiers.

High-level sources have informed the police in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala to be alert and to be prepared for intrusions into the states with certain terror groups exploring the use of drones.

In the aftermath of China’s takeover of Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, the coast guard and Indian Navy intelligence have been on high alert along the Tamil Nadu coast and in the southern districts of Kerala.

Even though the security agencies successfully foiled the drone attacks in Jammu, intercepting these drones is expensive, and several states are ill-equipped with this technology. Defense establishments have already begun talks with Israeli defense establishments for the supply of high-end drone interceptors, as Israel is regarded as the global leader in this technology.

Intelligence agencies in Tamil Nadu and Kerala have warned their governments and security agencies that certain terror outfits across the border are preparing for such attacks. Despite India’s opening up of backchannel discussion with the Taliban fighters of Afghanistan following the systematic withdrawal of US forces, the intelligence agencies have advised the southern states to be on high alert.

The Kerala and Tamil Nadu coasts have been on the radar of the intelligence agencies for months now, and now the drone attack in Jammu has led them to intensify surveillance in these two states.

The intelligence agencies have been alerted by specific homegrown terror movements in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala; this has led the central agencies to be on high alert after a large number of terrorists fled to Syria and Afghanistan from Kerala. Central agencies have closely monitored the activities of organizations such as Al-Umma in districts like Coimbatore, Trichy, Kanyakumari and other southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

In Tamil Nadu, the ascendance of the DMK government has stoked the ultra Tamil movements with several pro-LTTE organizations issuing declarations and calls for the release of those convicted in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case have become more severe. Stalin has already written a letter to the President of India requesting their pardon.

In the light of these factors, the agencies do not want to take any chances and to prepared for any eventuality. Several individuals and organizations – even paper organizations are under the radar.