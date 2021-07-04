Drone photographer posts epic timelapse of herd of sheep

Israel: A drone photographer of Israel’s Haifa had captured the daily rhythms of a herd of sheep in a time-lapse film and has gone popular on the internet.

Lior Patel has spent the last seven months hovering above the Peace Valley region of Yokneam, Israel, filming the herd’s transition from winter to summer. In a fascinating time-lapse, the photographer captured the animals travelling through the agricultural countryside and highways.

Sharing the video on instagram, Patel wrote: ‘For the past seven months, I have been following a large herd of sheep, from winter pasture to the movement and arrival at the summer pasture. The size of the herd ranges from 1000-1700 sheep.’

For many, watching the flock approach a gate as a dense, slow-moving clump and then spread out as they pass through it was fascinating. Others likened it to hypnotic starling murmurations and some found the video intriguing and soothing. People also praised Patel’s inventiveness and camera skills.

The video has received over 2 lakh views since it was uploaded online.