First film as producer, very nervous: Alia Bhatt on starting ‘Darlings’ shoot

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt started shooting for her debut production venture Darlings on Saturday. The actress took to her social media handle to announce the news and said that that she will ‘always be an actor first & forever’.

Sharing a monochrome picture on Instagram, Alia wrote: ‘Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!’

She added: ‘I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t – because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S – wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew).’

The project is also being produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew star in the film. The dark comedy, directed by Jasmeet K Reen, follows the lives of two women as they discover bravery and love under unusual situations.

A number of celebrities as well as her fans and followers poured love and best wishes in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Alia is currently working on a number of projects. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Khatiawadi, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, and Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan are among her upcoming films.