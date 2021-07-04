‘If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has made it clear that the DNA of all Indians are same and the people who lynch people in the name of protecting cow are against Hindutva. The RSS chief said this while addressing an event named ‘Hindustani First, Hindustan First’, organized by Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

‘If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here, then the person is not Hindu. Cow is a holy animal but the people who are lynching others are going against Hindutva. Law should take its own course against them without any partiality,’ said Mohan Bhagwat.

‘Hindu-Muslim unity is misleading as they’re not different, but one. DNA of all Indians are same, irrespective of religion. We are in a democracy. There can’t be a dominance of Hindus or Muslims. There can only be the dominance of Indians. Don’t get trapped in the cycle of fear that Islam is in danger in India,’ he said at the event.

The RSS chief also said that development is not possible without unity in the country and the basis of unity should be nationalism and the glory of ancestors.