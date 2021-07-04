IMD expects no monsoon in Delhi till July 7

New Delhi: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said despite rain in the national capital, temperatures will soar once again ahead of the monsoon, which will not arrive until July 7-8.

Though Delhi witnessed a brief rain, temperatures will once again rise as western disturbances have moved. The monsoon will not arrive until July 7-8 and weak rains will continue in some areas until then, said RK Jenamani, IMD senior scientist.

In the last week, the IMD reported that the monsoon had weakened because mid-latitude westerly winds slowed easterly winds down. It further noted that the unfavorable Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) and lack of a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal also contributed to the slow monsoon progress and the rains that followed.

‘Model forecasts show that easterly winds from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels are not likely to be established over north-western plains of India before July 7. Accordingly, further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab is not likely till July 7,’ the statement added.

M Rajeevan, secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, tweeted: ‘As predicted, monsoon enters into the break phase with little rains over the country and no signs of revival till July 7. Heavy rains could trigger floods over N-E and states like Bihar. Due to dry weather, the temperature goes up over NW India including Delhi with a temperature higher than 40 Celsius.’