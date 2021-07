Indian Railways announces more special trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced 7 special trains. The new special trains will start running from July 5. The Eastern Central Railways Zone has announced these special trains which include three Garib Rath specials.

04069/04070 Jogbani – Anand Vihar Terminal – Jogbani Superfast Special

04066/04065 Anand Vihar Terminal Express Special

04533/04534 Barauni-Ambala Cantt-Barauni Harihar Express Special

04697/04698 Barauni – Jammu – Barauni Mauryadhwaj Superfast Special

04687/04688 Saharsa-Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Special

04073/04074 Gaya-Anandvihar Terminal-Gaya Garib Rath Special

04059/04060 Muzaffarpur-Anand Vihar Terminal- Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Special