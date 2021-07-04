Low-intensity earthquake hits

Kutch: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale has hit Kutch district in Gujarat on Sunday at 7.25 am. There was no immediate report of any casualty, injuries or damage to property.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 19 km North-North East of Dudhai and the depth of the quake was of 11.8 km. This was updated by the Institute of Seismological Research in Gandhinagar.

Also Read: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seizes heroin worth Rs.879 crore

The Kutch district is located in a very high-risk seismic zone. In January 2001, the district was jolted by a strong earthquake of 6.9 magnitude.