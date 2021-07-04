Nine new medical colleges in UP – PM to inaugurate

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Saturday that nine new medical institutions will open in the state on July 9, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating them.

According to a statement released by the state government, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new medical colleges. It is for the first time in the history of UP that such a large number of medical colleges will be inaugurated simultaneously.’

The new colleges in the districts of Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh and Siddharthnagar would provide the state’s existing health system a new dimension.

‘It is a belief of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that every district should have a medical college. In the state with the highest population there were only 12 medical colleges till 2017 and now the number under the present government has increased to 48 so far. Construction work of 13 more medical colleges is going on at a great pace. The government has already recruited around 70 per cent faculty of the new medical colleges. (The) appointment process of over 450 faculty members in these colleges is going on. CM has directed the authorities concerned to ensure full transparency in the recruitment process,’ the statement read.

The administration is also working on a war footing to put up 441 oxygen generating facilities to enhance healthcare in the state. There are now 131 of these plants in operation. The state contains 3,500 health substations, 1,475 primary health care clinics, and 399 urban primary health care clinics. 5,424 health and wellness centres are open. The state has also received six new super speciality blocks, as well as functioning OPDs at AIIMS in Rae Bareli and Gorakhpur, the stataemnet added.