PM Modi lauds BJP’s ‘glorious win’ in UP local polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the BJP’s stunning win in the Zila Panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh is a gift from the people for development, public service, and the rule of law. He also credited Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party workers for the success.

‘The victory of BJP in the zila panchayat elections for development, public service and to maintain law and order is a blessing from the public. The credit goes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s policies and the efforts put in by party workers. Hearty congratulations to the UP government and BJP party,’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dominated the zila panchayat chairman elections in Uttar Pradesh with candidates endorsed by the party winning 67 of the 75 seats. After numerous candidates from opposing parties joined the governing party overnight and withdrew from the race, the BJP won 21 of the 67 seats unchallenged.