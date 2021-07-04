School Employee dies after being stuck in lift for nearly 5 hours

Haryana: A lab assistant from a private school in Haryana died after being locked in the lift for nearly five hours. The tragic event occurred on the second floor of the SDVM Senior Secondary School in Panipat’s sector-12.

According to sources, the lab assistant got stuck in the elevator around 3 PM and his body was found at 8 PM. The lift had to be cut open with the assistance of fire department personnel.

The deceased, identified as Ankit Gupta had been employed in the institution since 2011. His family has demanded for a probe since they suspect a conspiracy behind the whole incident.

According to the fire service, they received the information of a guy trapped in the elevator around 3 PM and the dead body was removed after nearly five hours.

The principal of the school said that an inquiry will be conducted on the accident.