Serbian athlete in Tokyo Olympics tests positive for Covid-19 

Tokyo: A member of Serbia’s rowing team for the Olympic games has tested positive for COVID-19, after arriving in Japan for the inaugural Games set to begin on July 23.

According to a report in Kyodo News citing Japanese health ministry officials, an athlete from the rowing team was found to have contracted coronavirus when he was tested upon arrival at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on Saturday.

A health official stated that the person concerned and four other people have been sent to a facility near the airport.

The rowing team had been scheduled to train in Nanto, central Japan, but their training is likely to be cancelled.

Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach is scheduled to arrive in Japan on Thursday, July 8, less than two weeks before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. After his arrival, the IOC President will work remotely. His official program of meetings with the delegations, stakeholders and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will begin on July 12.