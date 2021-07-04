State govt announces distribution of pre-school kits to children

Thiruvananthapuram: Preschool children without access to digital media or TV stations will get kits containing activity books, charts and crayons to ensure that their education does not suffer during the Covid-19 pandemic, Veena George, Minister of Health, Women and Child Development stated on Sunday.

The minister announced that the kits would be distributed to 14,102 children across the state and started the initiative by handing over a kit to a child at Kulasekharapathi in Pathanamthitta district here.

She noted that the distribution of the kits would be completed soon. The Department of Women and Child Development initially launched a program — ‘Kilikonchal’ — through Victer’s Channel in June 2020 to protect pre-school education of children during the Covid pandemic. The second phase of the program began in 2021.

However, many children were unable to access the program as they did not possess internet access or television at home, or because their signals were not strong enough to transmit the program, she stated. Thus, the department devised a program to provide such children with the kits in order to make them part of pre-school education.