State govt appoints veterinary doctors on temporary basis

Jaipur: Rajasthan will soon hire 300 veterinary doctors on a temporary basis, state Animal Husbandry Department Minister Lalchand Kataria announced on Friday. Although 900 veterinary doctors are being recruited, many positions in the state are vacant, making it difficult to implement various schemes, he said.

Mr. Kataria said the Finance Department has approved the appointment of 300 veterinary doctors on a temporary basis. The process of filling these vacant posts district-by-district would be completed soon, he said.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission conducted a written examination on August 2 last year in order to recruit 900 veterinary doctors. Yet, the matter is still under trial in the high court and interviews are pending.

Currently, more than 50 percent of the approved posts of veterinary doctors are lying vacant in the department.