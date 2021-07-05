Army names a firing range after actress

New Delhi: In recognition of Vidya Balan’s significant contributions to Indian cinema, the Indian Army has named one of its firing ranges after the actor. The Vidya Balan Firing Range is located in Gulmarg, Kashmir.

Earlier this year, Vidya and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur had even visited the Gulmarg Winter Festival organized by the Indian Army.

The same news has been shared on Instagram and Twitter by several users. Vidya, however, has not posted anything about it yet.

A few days ago, it was announced that she will be joining the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the governing body behind the Oscars.

About Vidya’s recent work projects, she is currently being complimented for her stellar performance in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Sherni’, in which she portrays the character of Vidya Vincent- an honest forest officer, who powers through the brutal beasts of social limits set by the patriarchal society and the inattentive attitudes within her department.