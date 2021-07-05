Aviation disaster leaves more than 45 dead

A Philippine military plane carrying troops crashed and burst into flames after missing the runway in the country’s south, killing at least 45 people and injuring dozens more, the armed forces said.

Around midday, a C-130 Hercules transport plane carrying nearly 100 people, the majority of whom were recent army graduates, attempted to land on Jolo island in Sulu province.

According to Major General William Gonzales, commander of the Joint Task Force-Sulu, some of the soldiers were seen jumping out of the plane before it crashed and exploded in flames. It was one of the deadliest military aviation accidents in the country’s history.

‘This is a sad day but we have to remain hopeful,’ Gonzales said in a statement. ‘We enjoin the nation to pray for those who are injured and those who have perished in this tragedy.’ A search was still underway for 17 missing people.

The damaged tail and the smoking wreckage of the fuselage’s back section were seen near coconut trees in photos released by the Joint Task Force-Sulu.