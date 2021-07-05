Betrayed by own people: Chirag Paswan launches Ashirwad Yatra

New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan stated on Monday that he doesn’t have the status to brag about as he began the ‘Ashirvad Yatra’ on his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s birth anniversary.

Addressing the media, Paswan said, ‘I am beginning Ashirvad Yatra from Hajipur because it was my father’s karmbhoomi. We will hold this yatra in every district. Our only aim is to take everyone’s blessings. I don’t have the status to show power to anyone. My own people have betrayed me.’

‘There is no specific message regarding this yatra, I just want the blessings of the people of Bihar. I do not have anyone except the public of Bihar. Today, it was just me and my mother who were standing here to remember my father. It’s the same day when my brothers and uncle used to be with us,’ he further said.

On the occasion, Chirag Paswan, along with his mother and other family members, launched a book named ‘Paswan’ in Delhi. ‘I am the son of a lion, will never be frightened, no matter how much they attempt to break us,’ the LJP leader said during the book launch.