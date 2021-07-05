Biggest charity you can do today is to give employment: Sonu Sood

Mumbai: Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood recently took to his Twitter handle and said that the best charity one can do right now is to provide jobs for people.

‘In today’s time the biggest charity that you can do is give employment,’ Sonu Sood tweeted on Sunday.

The actor’s remark comes at a time when the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has left many people jobless and trying to make ends meet for over a year.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood’s Sood Charity Foundation has just launched an effort to give free CA education. The actor hopes that by doing so, he would be able to assist talented kids in receiving free coaching, internship chances, and eventually employment.

‘For India’s economy to grow, we need bright CA’s. A small step,’ Sonu recently tweeted to announce the news.

The actor is also ensuring that pupils do not miss online lessons in areas of Kerala where internet access is limited. ‘Recce for the mobile tower in Kerala begins, no student will miss their online classes,’ Sonu posted on Saturday.