Bikini Day! Here are the History and other interesting facts

Every year on July 5, International Bikini Day is observed. This effortlessly sexy two-piece swimsuit wear will celebrate its 75th year in 2021. Louis Réard, a French automobile engineer and clothing designer, was the designer of this well-known ensemble. He was the first to design and name the bikini, a bathing suit that exposes the midriff.

Although there is little evidence of bikini use prior to the 1930s, it became popular in 1946 as a result of post-World War II material rationing. The first model to wear Louis’ bikini was Micheline Bernardini. She was 19 years old at the time. The designer owned and operated a bikini shop for nearly four decades.

After hearing about the US testing hydrogen bombs in Bikini Atoll, Louis decided to name his ‘bombshell new clothing item’ bikini.

The smallest bathing suit bikini, which is a summer staple. Bikini fabric comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours. Designers created this game-changing outfit that allows women to flaunt their bodies while sunbathing. It’s a fantastic, comfortable bathing suit.

SOME INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT BIKINI:

The most expensive bikini was made of 150 carats diamond set in platinum. The designer of this bikini was Susan Rosen.

Vatican declared the bikini garment to be “sinful” at the time when it was introduced.

In 1957 at Cannes Film Festival, for the first time, a celebrity wore a bikini. She was the French actress Brigitte Bardot who wore a floral printed bikini.

The white bikini that Ursula Andress (famous as the Bond girl) wore in Dr.No (1962) was sold for £41,125 in 2011.

In July 1962, the Playboy magazine featured bikini for the first time, in a very artistic manner. It only showed a woman’s tanned thighs.

There are many places that still prohibits bikini. Bikini is completely banned in Ras al-Khaimah in United Arab Emirates, for instance.