‘C’ in Congress stands for cunning: BSP Chief Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday slammed the Congress for accusing her party of having a secret deal with the BJP, stating the letter ‘C’ in Congress stands for ‘cunning.’

In response to Mayawati’s comments, UP Congress spokesman Ashok Singh claimed that every voter in Uttar Pradesh believes the BSP is the BJP’s mouthpiece, and that Mayawati should ‘accept this fact.’

Both the BSP and the Congress have previously accused each other of having an unspoken agreement with the ruling BJP. Mayawati declared in November last year that the BSP would never form an electoral coalition with the BJP because their ideas were ‘opposite.’

Mayawati stated in a series of Hindi tweets on Sunday, ‘The Congress, which is running on oxygen in Uttar Pradesh, claims that the B in BSP stands for BJP. This is particularly offensive because the B in BSP stands for Bahujan, a community that includes SCs, STs, OBCs, and religious minorities. They are known as Bahujans because of their large numbers.’

‘Despite forming administrations at the Centre and in states for a long period thanks to Bahujan votes, the C in Congress really stands for ‘cunning’ party, which left Bahujans powerless and slaves. The BSP was eventually founded, and the BJP was not in power at the time, either at the federal level or in the states,’ she said.

Mayawati claimed that no election in Uttar Pradesh can be held in a free and fair way as long as the Congress, BJP, or Samajwadi Party remain in power. She added when the BSP was in power, all elections, large and small, were held in a free and fair way.