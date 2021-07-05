China ordered DIDI riding app removed from stores

On Sunday, Chinese regulators ordered app store operators to remove Didi Global Inc.’s China service from their platforms, dealing the ride-hailing giant a second setback less than a week after its stock market debut in the United States. The country’s internet watchdog, the Cyberspace Administration of China, citing serious issues with illegal data collection, has also directed Didi Chuxing, the company’s China business, to address the issues in order to ‘ensure the safety of users’ personal information.’

It also came a day after Didi’s vice president, Li Min, took to social media to rebut reports that Didi stored user data in the U.S.

Existing users will not be affected, but new users will be unable to register on the country’s largest ride-hailing platform. In a statement, Didi said, ‘The Company will strive to rectify any problems, improve its risk prevention awareness and technological capabilities, protect users’ privacy and data security, and continue to provide secure and convenient services to its users.’