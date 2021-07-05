Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Pathan’ shoot resumes

On June 25, Shah Rukh Khan resumed filming for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan. Deepika Padukone has now joined him on the Mumbai sets for his upcoming action film. Photos of the actress on the set of Pathan have been circulating on the web for a while now.

Deepika Padukone confirmed her participation in Pathan in January this year. According to reports, Deepika will continue to work on Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan until the schedule wraps in the next 15-20 days. As of now, there are no details about the actress’s role in the film.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have fantastic chemistry. In fact, she made her acting debut in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om, opposite Shah Rukh. They’ve starred together in films like Happy New Year and Chennai Express since then.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathan, a Yash Raj production, is being shot at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone and John Abraham play pivotal roles in the film, which also stars Salman Khan.

Siddharth Anand is the director of Pathan. Major part of the movie will also to be shot at Dubai.

The movie is described as a high-octane action thriller. In addition, SRK will perform a cool stunt on the Burj Khalifa, similar to Tom Cruise’s stunt in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. Pathan features a cameo appearance by Salman Khan.