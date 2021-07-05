Faking Covid could land you in jail! Ask this husband from Mhow

Indore: A 26-year-old man of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly faked a Covid-19 report to stay away from his wife, police said on Monday.

The man, who is a resident of Mhow, had got married in February this year but, in order to stay away from his wife due to some personal issues, downloaded a Covid-19 positive report of another person from the website of a private laboratory and penciled in his name, Chhoti Gwaltoli police station in-charge Sanjay Shulka said.

‘He sent the forged report through Whatsapp to his father and wife and then disappeared from his home. However, family members got suspicious as he had not shown any symptoms of the infection. When they contacted the private laboratory, the accused’s fraudulent act was revealed,’ he said.

Upon the complaint of the laboratory, the man was booked under IPC provisions for forgery and other offenses, and he was served a notice to appear before the police, according to the official.