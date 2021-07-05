‘Loni incident was not a hate or religious crime’: Social media blamed for giving it ‘communal color’

Following the Uttar Pradesh Police filing of the chargesheet in the Ghaziabad fake hate video case, Republic TV obtained the details of the chargesheet, which calls the viral video an attempt to deceive people against the state of UP. The UP Police chargesheet states that the Loni assault was not a case of a ‘religious or hate crime’ but a dispute between two parties that was given an ‘ethnic color’ due to social media.

According to the charge sheet, the old man in the video-identified as Abdul Samad Saifi – was not beaten up for refusing to chant Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram, but due to personal animosity. Abdul Samad handled financial transactions with accused Pravesh Gurjur (which primarily involved the sale of amulets) that became a source of friction during the trial. In a shared call details record (CDR) between the parties, the Ghaziabad Police revealed the accused were well-acquainted with the victim.

The story revolves around Pravesh Gurjur, Abdul Samad, and Intzaar. Intzaar introduced Abdul Samad to Pravesh Gurjur. ‘We have a copy of all three’s call details. They are often contacting each other. There is no hate crime, and Abdul was not forced to chant Jai Shree Ram,’ the source said. The charge sheet names Pravesh Gurjur, Adil, Kallu Gurjur, Himanshu, Poli, Shabez, Intzaar, Saddam, Anas, Arif, Babu as key accused and also shows the role of Samajwadi Party leader Ummed Pahalwan in the controversy.

The SP leader has been accused of issuing a political statement on social media to manipulate the fake hate video and to malign Uttar Pradesh and the state government. Pahalwan is currently in judicial custody for 14 days and has been charged under the National Security Act (NSA). The UP court has taken cognizance of the chargesheet. Ghaziabad police are expected to file another supplementary chargesheet in the case.