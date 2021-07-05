Pak accuses India of carrying out blasts in Lahore

The bomb blast near the home of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed on June 23 was described as ‘India-sponsored terrorism’ by Pakistan on Sunday, ending a four-month pause in accusations and attacks against New Delhi. The mastermind of the attack, which killed three people and injured 24, is an Indian citizen, according to Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, who told reporters in Islamabad that he is ‘associated with R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing).’

Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed on Twitter that the ‘planning and financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan,’ and called on the ‘global community’ to ‘mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour.’

The Ministry of External Affairs did not respond, but sources said that the Pakistani allegations were ‘baseless’ and ‘false.’