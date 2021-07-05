PM congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami on taking oath as Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on being sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand.

‘Congratulations to Shri @pushkardhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand,’ PM said in a tweet.

Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday at Raj Bhawan, a day after being chosen as the BJP parliamentary party’s leader.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath to Dhami, a two-term MLA from the Kumaon area (Khatima seat), who announced his candidacy for the position during a BJP headquarters meeting on Saturday. Dhami is taking over the top post, ahead of next year’s state assembly elections.

Satpal Maharaj, Harak Singh Rawat, Bansidhar Bhagat, Yashpal Arya, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Subodh Uniyal, Arvind Pandey, Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, and Yatishwaranand are also sworn in as State’s new Cabinet Ministers.

Dhami stated after taking the oath that he will concentrate on handling the pandemic, ‘I have been working among youngsters & I understand the issues very well. COVID has impacted their livelihood. We will try to make the situation better for them & will try to appoint youngsters for the vacant posts in the state,’Dhami said.

‘I will try my best to meet the expectations of the party, which has chosen me to serve the people of Uttarakhand,’ the CM added.