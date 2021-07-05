Taliban captures several districts in Afghanistan

Tajikistan : Several districts of northern Afghanistan were captured by the Taliban overnight, according to officials. A small contingent of Afghan forces fled cross-border into Tajikistan to escape the Taliban, officials said. In a statement, Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said more than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed the border as Taliban fighters advanced toward the country.

Around 6:30 pm local time Saturday, Afghan troops crossed the border. Tajikistan allowed the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces to enter the country under the principles of humanism and good neighborliness, according to the statement.

Afghanistan’s Taliban have made significant gains since US President Joe Biden announced the end of Afghanistan’s ‘forever war’ in mid-April. Their most significant gains have been in the northern half of the country, a traditional stronghold of the US-allied warlords who helped defeat them in 2001. Taliban control roughly a third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers.

In Badakhshan’s northeastern province, gains to the insurgent movement have largely been made without much struggle, said provincial council member Mohib-ul Rahman. As a result, the Taliban has succeeded in capturing the majority of the districts without much resistance, Rahman said. In the last three days, 10 districts fell to Taliban—eight without fighting, he said.

The Afghan Army, Police, and Intelligence surrendered their outposts and fled to Faizabad, the provincial capital of Badakhshan, said Rahman. Early Sunday, while a security meeting was taking place to determine how to strengthen the perimeter around the capital, some senior provincial officials were leaving Faizabad for Kabul, he said. Late in June, the Afghan government resurrected militias known for brutality in supporting the beleaguered Afghan forces, but Rahman says many militias in Badakhshan districts did not put up a full fight.

Afghanistan’s border with Central Asian states runs through the areas under Taliban control in the north. Imam Sahib, a town in Kunduz province opposite Uzbekistan, was taken by the religious movement last month. The inroads in Badakhshan are particularly noteworthy as it is the home province of former President Burhanuddin Rabbani, who was killed by a suicide bomber in 2011. Salahuddin Rabbani, his son, is a member of the current High Council for National Reconciliation.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also led Jamiat-e-Islami, the party of anti-Taliban fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, who was killed by a suicide bomber two days before the September 11 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, the Interior Ministry said the defeats were temporary but did not specify how they would regain control. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the fall of the districts and said most had fallen without a fight. Taliban videos from previous surrenders show Afghan soldiers taking transportation money and returning home.