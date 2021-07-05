Two tribal women thrashed for chatting with male cousins; 7 held

Dhar: Two tribal girls in Madhya Pradesh were reportedly beaten with sticks by their relatives for allegedly chatting on the phone with their uncle’s sons, police said on Sunday.

Police said seven persons were detained in connection with the incident, which occurred last month and was captured on camera and shared widely on social media sites. Several persons, including a woman, are seen beating the victims with sticks and dragging them by their hair in the footage.

As per the Tanda police station in-charge Vijay Vaskale, the victims, aged 19 and 20, were beaten up by their relatives on June 22 in Pipalva village, around 70 kilometers from Dhar district headquarters.

‘On June 25, we came across a video in which two women were seen being beaten up. While verifying the clip, we came to know that their family members were involved in this,’ the officer said.

According to the official, their family members were enraged because the women were conversing on the phone with their maternal uncle’s sons. The two women were then taken to the Tanda police station, where a case was filed based on their allegation, and seven individuals were detained in connection with the incident.

The women informed the police that they were stopped by their paternal cousins and other family members near a school in the village. They allegedly objected to the women conversing on the phone with their relatives and beat them with sticks.