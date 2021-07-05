Ukraine made women troops to march in heels; faces criticism

Official photographs of women soldiers practising for a parade in heels sparked outrage among Ukrainian authorities on Friday. Ukraine is planning a military parade next month to commemorate 30 years of independence since the breakup of the Soviet Union, and the defence ministry has released photos of fatigue-clad female soldiers marching in black pumps with a mid-heel.

‘Today, for the first time, training takes place in heeled shoes,’ cadet Ivanna Medvid was quoted as saying by the defence ministry’s information site ArmiaInform. ‘It is slightly harder than in army boots but we are trying,’ Medvid added in comments released on Thursday.

The controversy erupted after the Defence Ministry released photos of a parade rehearsal to commemorate Ukraine’s 30th anniversary of independence. The choice of footwear sparked outrage on social media and in parliament, prompting accusations of the sexualization of female soldiers.

Since 2014, Ukraine has been fighting separatists backed by Russia in the country’s industrial east, a conflict that has killed over 13,000 people.