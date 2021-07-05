Unruly behavior: 12 BJP MLAs gets suspension

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker suspended 12 BJP MLAs for one year on Monday for allegedly creating a ruckus in the House.

According to reports, 12 BJP MLAs were disqualified for allegedly harassing Speaker-in-Chair Bhaskar Jadhav in the middle of the state assembly’s Monsoon Session. The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government accused the 12 BJP MLAs of ‘misbehaving’ in the Speaker’s chamber with presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav, according to sources.

The motion to suspend the BJP MLAs was proposed by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by voice vote.

The 12 BJP MLAS who were suspended are – Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan Kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

Parab said the 12 legislators will not be permitted to enter the Legislative buildings in Mumbai and Nagpur during the suspension.

Former chief minister and leader of the opposition, Devendra Fadnavis has denied any wrongdoing on the part of BJP legislators. He also called the allegations against the 12 BJP MLAs ‘false’ and strongly condemned their suspension from the state assembly. Though the Leader of the Opposition was reportedly present during the ruckus inside the assembly, he still maintained that the BJP MLAs did nothing wrong.

‘These are false allegations. A story is being created… no one from the BJP abused the Speaker,’ Fadnavis told the media. The opposition would boycott the House proceedings, he warned.

‘For OBC (Other Backward Castes) reservations, we are ready to sacrifice more than 12 MLAs,’ he said, referring to a key issue his party intends to raise during this session.

Fadnavis said that the BJP members did not abuse the presiding officer. ‘It was Shiv Sena MLAs who used abusive words. I brought our MLAs out of the Speaker’s chamber,’ the leader of opposition said.

In response, Ashish Shelar apologized and the matter was resolved, Jadhav said, claiming that what Shelar said was a ‘one-sided account.’ It emerged that the BJP legislators were demanding reservations for OBCs (Other Backward Castes) while the proceedings in the assembly were ongoing.

Today was the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly. During the two-day Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Assembly, Fadnavis targeted the state government over an MPSC aspirant’s suicide and the short duration of the session.

BJP leader Rajeev Chandra demanded that members of the House be allowed to use all legislative tools and answer all questions submitted.