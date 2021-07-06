146 passengers leave for UAE after Covid tests at Kochi airport

Kochi: A Rapid PCR testing facility now available at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) at the airport’s international terminal aided 146 passengers en route to the UAE on Monday.

The Rapid PCR testing, which is mandatory for travel to UAE, gave the results in less than half an hour, and the passengers took the Etihad flight EY247, which departed from the Kochi airport at 8:15 am, according to a CIAL release.

In spite of the ban on international travel until July 31, a special arrangement made between India and certain countries allows passengers to travel to certain international sectors through Air Bubble operations, the release said.

‘In continuation with this, the Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management amended the travel protocol for Indian passengers on its June 19 circular permitting them to arrive UAE with the compliance of rules including a mandatory Rapid PCR negative certificate taken within four hours before the departure,’ the release said.

The managing director of CIAL, S Suhas, took steps to find laboratories authorized by Kerala Medical Corporation Ltd., to operate the Rapid PCR testing centre. On June 28, CIAL commissioned the facility. According to a release, CIAL’s Terminal-3 testing center can examine 200 passengers an hour.