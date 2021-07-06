A friend in need is a friend indeed- thief breaks in, apologizes for deed

Bhind: The thief, who stole valuables from the home of a policeman in Bhind city of Madhya Pradesh, left behind an apology letter explaining that he was saving his friend’s life and would return his money, police said on Tuesday.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kamlesh Katare of Kotwali police station said the theft occurred at the home of a policeman who works in Chhattisgarh but resides in Bhind city.

The thief left behind a letter that stated, ‘Sorry friend, it was a compulsion. If I had not done this, then my friend would have lost his life. Don’t worry, as soon as I get the money, I will return it.’

On June 30, the policeman’s wife and children left for a relative’s house, and when they returned on Monday night, they found the locks of their rooms broken and their belongings scattered, the official said.

The thief had stolen some silver and gold ornaments, he said, adding that it is assumed that some acquaintance of the family was concerned in the deed. An investigation has been launched in this regard, according to the official.