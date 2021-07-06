‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’ song remake sparks controversy among fans

New Delhi: Remaking old classics is a trend that refuses to go away. The most recent addition to this list is Chura Ke Dil Mera, which featured in the 1994 Akshay Kumar film Main Khiladi Tu Anari.

For decades, Kumar and Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s song has been a favorite, and it has now been recreated by Anu Malik, who composed the original for Hungama 2. They are joined by Benny Dayal and Anmol Malik, Malik’s daughter. The new version, however, has not been well received by fans. There has been a buzz on social media since the song dropped on Tuesday, with people missing Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik.

‘#ChuraKeDilMera is one of my fav 90s songs ..choreography, chemistry between #AkshayKumar #ShilpaShetty, Kumar Sanu n Alka Yagnik’s combo ..everything was iconic ..STOP ruining 90s classics ..nothing can bring the old charm back .. (sic),’ wrote a Twitter user.

‘They Couldn’t Match the 1% of the Original Song ‘Chura Ke Dil Mera’, don’t spoil the old songs please!’ wrote another user.

Many people liked Kundra’s glamorous look, similar to the original, but they missed Kumar. Meezaan Jaffery, son of Jaaved Jaffery, has taken his place.

Sanu and Yagnik were contacted for their opinions. The former told us, ‘Mujhe naya wala sunke bauhaut achha laga, in the voice of new singers. I didn’t know it was being recreated for this film. It was earlier planned for some other production, but done for another one.’ As for Yagnik, she says she was unaware of this new version. ‘But that is okay. It sounds cute, though very different from the original,’ she adds.

People who have been in the music industry for a long time aren’t too happy with this trend. Sameer, who has seen many of his songs recreated, such as Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare and Dilbar, says, ‘The question is not to recreate, it is about not destroying the originality of the song. If you are doing something for the betterment, it is okay. Try not to disturb the basic structure though, Imagine, if there is a song Lata (Mangeshkar) ji has sung, and you take some new singer (for recreation), what are you doing? That way you are ruining the song.’

The singer Abhijeet says he appreciates Anmol’s vocals in the new version, but he favors not touching the old ones. ‘The original music director did the recreation, which is a good step. I won’t say this is a very good attempt, but gaali mile ya tareef, it is for the original composer. In this song, male voice dominates, and there has been a drastic change in that, I didn’t like it. Logon ke dimaag mein original baitha hua hai,’ he affirms.