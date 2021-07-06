Mohanlal shares first look of his new movie with ‘Drishyam’ director

Cochin: Mohanlal reunites with director Jeethu Joseph for the new movie 12th Man. The superstar took to social media to announce the film, but did not provide too many details about the mystery thriller.

Mohanlal shared the first look of the film and wrote, ‘Happy to announce my upcoming movie ’12th MAN’ with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine.’ The poster shows the actor posing in front of a huge mansion surrounded by a field. An eerie mystery pervades this image, which is well suited for this dramatic tale.

Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal first collaborated in 2013 for Drishyam, and then for its sequel last year. Currently, they are also working on another project called Ram. According to reports, the 12th Man will go on floors only after Ram has been completed.

In addition to these projects, Mohanlal is also working on Bro Daddy, a film with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will star Meena, Prithviraj, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Murali Gopy, Kaniha, and Soubin Shahir. Recently, the Malayalam star also announced the release date for his highly anticipated Marakkar: Arabhikadalinte Simham. It will be released on August 12 during the festival of Onam.

The movie Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham was scheduled to release on March 26, 2020, just days before the nationwide lockdown was implemented due to coronavirus. ‘I was lucky. Just imagine, if I had released the film and the lockdown was imposed one week after that, it would have been a disaster. Thank god that did not happen,’ Priyadarshan told the media.