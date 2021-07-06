‘End of an era’: Robert Downey Jr unfollows all Marvel stars

New Delhi: Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr caused much panic among fans when he unfollowed all of his fellow Marvel stars on Instagram. Fans are distressed and want to know the reason behind this action and whether he had a row with them.

However, this might not be the case as the actor follows precisely 43 accounts, and no actors appear on that list. Downey, who played Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for over a decade, has yet to unfollow anyone on his Twitter account. His previous posts reveal a close relationship between Robert Downey Jr and his Marvel friends, particularly Chris Evans, who plays Captain America, and Spider-Man actor Tom Holland.

Nevertheless, fans are rather concerned. A fan wrote, ‘Would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram?’

Another fan tweeted, ‘Why did RDJ unfollow every MCU cast on Instagram, this is so upsetting.’

According to one fan, it was the ‘end of an era’. ‘I wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the entire cast, it’s like the end of an era.’

Robert Downey Jr’s final appearance in the MCU was in Avengers: Endgame, in which his character Tony Stark sacrificed himself to save the universe. Even though many fans have shed tears and hoped that RDJ would return to the MCU, the actor appears to be pretty clear that he isn’t coming back anytime soon.