New dates for JEE Main announced

The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main third session will be conducted from July 20 to 25 and the fourth session which was earlier scheduled to be held in May will now be conducted from July 27 to August 2, as announced by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank during a live interaction with students.

Earlier in the day, Pokhriyal announced his decision to go live with important JEE Main information on his Twitter handle. His tweet in Hindi read: ‘Dear students, the moment you had been waiting for a long time is here. Today, at 7:00 pm, I will make you all aware of the information related to the 3rd and 4th stage examination of #JEE.’

For the first time, JEE is being held four times a year to provide students with more options. Due to the increase of Covid-19 instances, the JEE Main April and May examinations for 2021 were postponed. For several days, students have been seeking a definitive resolution, with many calling for the cancellation of India’s two key admission examinations.

According to sources, the Ministry of Education was debating whether or not to hold the next JEE Mains exams in July and August, as well as the medical entrance test NEET, which might be moved to September.

‘The pending editions of JEE Mains are likely to be conducted either at the end of July or August with a fortnight’s gap between the two tests. NEET is likely to be pushed to September,’ stated a source, reported by PTI in late June.